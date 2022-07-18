Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush raised Skyline Champion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Skyline Champion stock opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.92. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after acquiring an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,316,000 after purchasing an additional 167,921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,829,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,377,000 after purchasing an additional 582,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

