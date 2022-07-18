Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after buying an additional 383,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,684,000 after purchasing an additional 272,949 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.22%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.