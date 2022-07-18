SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,631 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.36% of SLR Investment worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLRC. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 34,727 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 105,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 39,612 shares during the last quarter.

SLR Investment Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $14.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $781.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 174.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group dropped their target price on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

