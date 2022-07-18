Smartshare Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $102,054.24 and $377.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00074453 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00013603 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000634 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

