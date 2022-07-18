Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($21.41) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($17.15) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.22) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.62) to GBX 1,630 ($19.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,643 ($19.54).

SN stock opened at GBX 1,155.50 ($13.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The company has a market capitalization of £10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 2,311.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,211.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,238.20. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,108 ($13.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,565 ($18.61).

In other news, insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($15.15), for a total value of £896,615.72 ($1,066,384.06).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

