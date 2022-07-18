Smooth Love Potion (SLP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $33.03 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $175.83 million and approximately $33.03 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,643.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008611 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004223 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Smooth Love Potion
SLP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,913,019,787 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity.
Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion
