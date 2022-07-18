Soda Coin (SOC) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

Soda Coin (SOC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.54 million and $155,512.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng.

Soda Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

