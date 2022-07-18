Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.6 days.

Sodexo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXOF remained flat at $73.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 573. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $68.72 and a 52-week high of $99.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average is $80.83.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

