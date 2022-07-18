SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Position Decreased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,940 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $133,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,376. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $13.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.74. 5,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,872. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

