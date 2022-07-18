SolFarm (TULIP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $497,729.00

SolFarm (TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. One SolFarm coin can currently be purchased for $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SolFarm has a total market cap of $8.71 million and $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SolFarm has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,094.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.66 or 0.05675068 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004559 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00020915 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001737 BTC.
About SolFarm
SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio.
SolFarm Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SolFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.