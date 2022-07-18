S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $350.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,880. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.08 and a 200 day moving average of $379.82. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

