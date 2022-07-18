Spaceswap MILK2 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $73,771.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market cap of $118,364.05 and $73,771.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,134.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.43 or 0.05907415 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00021581 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001974 BTC.
Spaceswap MILK2 Profile
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading
