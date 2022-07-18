Spaceswap MILK2 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $73,771.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market cap of $118,364.05 and $73,771.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,134.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.43 or 0.05907415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00021581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Profile

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap MILK2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap MILK2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spaceswap MILK2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

