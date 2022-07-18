Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) Trading Down 20.8% This Week

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Spaceswap SHAKE has a total market capitalization of $117,796.91 and $43,185.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can now be purchased for approximately $155.20 or 0.00700862 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,139.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.77 or 0.05892160 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00020762 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001909 BTC.
Spaceswap SHAKE Profile
Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Buying and Selling Spaceswap SHAKE
Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap SHAKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap SHAKE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.