SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 239.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,845 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,986,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after buying an additional 177,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $159.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,799,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.22 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

