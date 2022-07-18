SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Position Lowered by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.69. The stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,643. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.76. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $99.90 and a 1-year high of $177.14.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.