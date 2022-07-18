SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEY. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $90.14 on Monday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $105.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.81.

