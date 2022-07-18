SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.8% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA MDY traded up $5.93 on Monday, hitting $426.25. 55,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,122. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $432.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.55.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
