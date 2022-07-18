SPINDLE Price Reaches $0.0000 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $109,816.35 and $911.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,065.36 or 1.00157245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00216702 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00259092 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00113579 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00056442 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005721 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004528 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

