Spinnaker Trust Boosts Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,252 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 137.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 202,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 605.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 736,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,793,361. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

