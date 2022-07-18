Spinnaker Trust Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $369.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,075. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

