Spinnaker Trust Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,087 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.99. 71,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,317,469. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

