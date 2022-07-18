Spinnaker Trust Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.86. 306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,686. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $118.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.03.

