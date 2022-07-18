Spinnaker Trust Purchases 110 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.80.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.97 on Monday, reaching $279.95. 15,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,524. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

