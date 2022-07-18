Spinnaker Trust Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for 0.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average of $59.10. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $68.40.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

