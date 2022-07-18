Spinnaker Trust Sells 41,260 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,260 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $18,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.78. 228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,572. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.