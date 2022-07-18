Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,075 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises about 0.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Splunk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,569,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $875,891,000 after buying an additional 68,390 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,842,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Splunk Stock Performance

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.11. 25,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,413. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.