Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Update

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,700 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 310,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Performance

SRUUF stock traded up 0.18 on Monday, hitting 10.27. 185,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,112. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a twelve month low of 7.50 and a twelve month high of 16.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is 11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is 12.27.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

