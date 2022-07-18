St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,370 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($19.03) to GBX 1,370 ($16.29) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STJ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,767 ($21.02) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,750 ($20.81) to GBX 1,550 ($18.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,600 ($19.03) to GBX 1,420 ($16.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,614.50 ($19.20).

Shares of STJ stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,150 ($13.68). 892,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 2,211.54. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 1,054 ($12.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($20.72). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,178.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,359.74.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

