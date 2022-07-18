Stacks 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.19 Million (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Stacks has a market capitalization of $522.53 million and $8.19 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 493.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.54 or 0.02879384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001928 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,324,287,756 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

