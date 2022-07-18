Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Up 36.3% in June

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the June 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

SBLK stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 53,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,519. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.89%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 387,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 43,285 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 434.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 89.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

