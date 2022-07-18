Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.44.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $80.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $85.26.

Insider Activity

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $190,270,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

