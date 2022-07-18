Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Short Interest Update

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,873,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Starfleet Innotech Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFIO traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. 1,181,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,497. Starfleet Innotech has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Starfleet Innotech alerts:

Starfleet Innotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Starfleet Innotech Inc is an asset management company with a conglomerate of various companies focusing on three primary industries, namely food and beverage, real estate, and technology, which have a presence in New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Starfleet Innotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starfleet Innotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.