Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Up 8.6%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) shot up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.04. 189,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,816,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $651.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,562 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,025 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,928 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Articles

