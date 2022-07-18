StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of AIRT opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Air T has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $43.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Air T

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

