StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE AAU opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.00. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
