StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE AAU opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.00. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

