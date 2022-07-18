StockNews.com Begins Coverage on McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

McEwen Mining Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.30. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

McEwen Mining’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, July 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 46.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,461,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 930,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,815,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 421,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 86,204 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth $4,114,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

