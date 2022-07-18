StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $731.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.01. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi purchased 1,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $289,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $847,540. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

Further Reading

