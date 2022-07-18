StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.68 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.36 million, a P/E ratio of -67,929.90 and a beta of 0.10.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Dynatronics had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

