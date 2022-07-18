StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Middlefield Banc Stock Performance
Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $146.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.62. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Middlefield Banc Company Profile
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Middlefield Banc (MBCN)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.