StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $146.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.62. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

