StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $145.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Riverview Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 411,131 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 57,222 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 98,347 shares during the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

