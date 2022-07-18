StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $145.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
