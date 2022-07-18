StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TENX stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.96.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

