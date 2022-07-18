StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $822.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of VEON

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in VEON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

