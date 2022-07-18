Stratos Market Cap Achieves $4.59 Million (STOS)

Stratos (STOS) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Stratos has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. Stratos has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $735,821.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 494.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.70 or 0.02898479 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022617 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001926 BTC.
Stratos Coin Profile
Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network.
Buying and Selling Stratos
