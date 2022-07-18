Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 287.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK opened at $194.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $190.54 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

