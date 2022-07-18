Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.8% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $194.76 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $190.54 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.22.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.88.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

