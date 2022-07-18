Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Lessened by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $45,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 49,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $194.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.22. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $190.54 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.88.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

