Suku (SUKU) Tops One Day Volume of $7.80 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Suku has a total market cap of $15.67 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku coin can now be bought for about $0.0878 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,889.94 or 1.00000224 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Suku Coin Profile

Suku is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,489,077 coins. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem.

Suku Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

