Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 7.5%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.27. Approximately 13,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,975,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at $6,498,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at $4,188,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

