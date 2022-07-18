SuperFarm (SUPER) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.59 Million

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. SuperFarm has a market cap of $57.09 million and approximately $11.59 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

