Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Up 10.8% This Week

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Swingby has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $130,016.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swingby has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,132.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.65 or 0.05949525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,656.05 or 0.99983053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002195 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,059,752 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swingby Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

